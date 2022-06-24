Suspect ‘positively linked’ to murder of University of Limpopo professor
A suspect in custody has been “linked to” and charged with the murder of University of Limpopo professor Saber Tayob Mohammed.
Mohammed, 51, was killed while jogging on Munnik Avenue next to Sterpark, an affluent suburb in Polokwane, on March 13 when a sedan stopped next to him, a suspect disembarked and shot him several times at a close range.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the provincial organised crimes unit made a major breakthrough on Thursday by linking the suspect to the murder.
The suspect is in custody for the alleged murder of two other people and a robbery at a BMW car dealership in Polokwane.
The 33-year-old was arrested soon after allegedly killing a customer at the dealership during a business robbery.
“He was followed until the BMW he had just stolen ran out of fuel next to the old Peter Mokaba Stadium. He was found inside the vehicle and two firearms were recovered,” said Mojapelo.
Initial investigations conducted at the scene revealed the suspect had allegedly killed someone who was reportedly building for him.
Police said on April 1 the suspect allegedly arrived at the deceased’s home in Mabocha village outside Burgersfort and used a cellphone to call him out of the house.
“He then allegedly shot him. It later transpired he did not pay the victim for the building work,” said Mojapelo.
On April 4 the suspect entered the BMW dealership, allegedly wielding two guns, and ordered everyone to lie down. During the incident, he demanded car keys from the manager and before driving off in a new vehicle, he allegedly shot and killed a 57-year-old man who had brought in his vehicle for a service.
At the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of another set of car keys which led to the discovery of a second vehicle parked at an overnight accommodation spot in Polokwane.
“This vehicle matched the one whose occupant killed the professor. Further expert information obtained during police investigations positively linked the suspect to the murder of the professor,” Mojapelo said.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court soon in connection with Tayob’s murder. He will also appear in court in connection with the other incidents.
TimesLIVE
