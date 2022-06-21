LISTEN | Lindiwe Sisulu 'will not stop' attacking judiciary and constitution

“I am not going to stop, I am going to continue,” says minister of tourism Lindiwe Sisulu on her sustained offensive against the country’s constitution and judiciary.

Sisulu was addressing a virtual Youth Month event organised by the Unisa Law School on Tuesday. In her speech she resuscitated her controversial letter that launched an unprovoked attack on the country’s constitutional order. In the letter, she labelled some African jurists as “house Negroes”.

Sisulu said she is still puzzled by the backlash that followed the open letter but remained firm that her views were correct. She said she would never stop calling for reforms to the constitution, which she insists must be critiqued “as a living document” and believes members of the judiciary are not immune to criticism.