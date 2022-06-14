×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Search called off for Soweto boy who fell into uncovered manhole

By TimesLIVE - 14 June 2022 - 06:30
The search for a boy who fell into this manhole in Soweto on Sunday was called off on Monday evening. It will resume on Tuesday.
The search for a boy who fell into this manhole in Soweto on Sunday was called off on Monday evening. It will resume on Tuesday.
Image: Twitter/Michael Sun

The search and rescue operation for a six-year-old boy who fell into a manhole in Soweto on Sunday afternoon was called off on Monday evening and will resume at 8am on Tuesday.

The boy slipped into the manhole in Dlamini, Soweto, while playing with friends at the weekend.

Johannesburg Water said the incident was reported to it on Monday while it was alleged to have happened between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday

Officials on Monday undertook to cover the manhole. 

Teams from Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) and police carried out search and rescue operations. 

Thembeka Magadla, a relative of the boy, told eNCA they only found out about what had happened to the boy on Monday morning.

She said the boy's sibling and their friends had kept quiet about what had occurred out of fear. 

Magadla said according to the children, there was a plank that had been placed over the open manhole. The boy was alleged to have climbed onto the plank and jumped on it, and this led to it breaking with the boy falling inside. 

Johannesburg’s MMC for environment and infrastructure services Michael Sun said he would monitor the situation and ensure no resources are spared in the rescue or recovery operation.

TimesLIVE

It's not our fault, says municipality

Ntwaagae Seleka and Tebogo Monama Ntwaagae Seleka and Tebogo Monama The family of a toddler who drowned in a sewer is blaming the municipality for ...
News
13 years ago

Council admits it has sewer problems

Lekwa local municipality has admitted that it is facing infrastructure problems including sewer spillage in all areas and non-functioning sewer pump ...
News
1 year ago

Wedela residents live amid foul smells, sewage in their backyards

Residents of Wedela township in Merafong have had to live with sewerage flowing in their homes for some time due to poor infrastructure.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'