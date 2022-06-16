Man, 50, arrested after assaulting, pointing a gun at a teen

A 50-year-old man, seen on a video kicking and assaulting a teenage boy while brandishing a gun, has been arrested on charges of assault and pointing of a firearm.

The incident according to a social media post by a woman who identifies herself as the sister of 16-year-old Kopano Makweng said the attack happened on the eve of Youth Day at the Globlersdal Game Centre in Limpopo.

According the sister, the man attacked Kopano after the teenager and his cousin asked him to pass the salt at a fast food restaurant.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed that the man was arrested at his home on Thursday morning shortly after teenager’s family opened a case at the Globlersdal police station.

Mojapelo said the man was expected to appear before the Groblersdal magistrate's court on Monday on charges of assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm.

The teenager’s sister took to social media to post the disturbing video showing the teenager being pushed to the ground and repeatedly kicked in the head by the man wielding a gun.

In the caption the sister pleads for other social media users to make the video trend.

“My little brother Kopano was assaulted by this old man at Groblersdal Game Centre today for simply asking him to pass the salt after using it at a Fat Cake Shop, he refused to pass it and threatened Atang [my cousin] that he’ll shoot him. Kopano later intervened that he mustn’t be rude to Atang, he started making threats and further assaulted him,” she wrote.

Kopano’s mother, Julia Makweng, told Sowetan that the family wants justice. “Seeing that video broke my heart. I cannot even bring myself to watch it again,” Makweng said.

She said they had decided to open a case after taking Kopano to the hospital following the attack on Wednesday night. Makweng said the teenager had been complaining about chest pains, adding that they were concerned about the impact of the attack on his health as he suffers from asthma.