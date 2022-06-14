Murder rate in Gauteng increased by 45.2%

About 1,403 people were murdered in Gauteng between January and March this year, increasing the provincial murder rate to 45.2%.

This is according to crime stats released by Gauteng police commissioner Lt Gen Elias Mawela during a crime statistics briefing held at the Randfontein Municipality Hall on Tuesday morning.

Mawela said 45.2% increase in murders amounts to 1,403 people killed during the period of January to March 2022. This is 437 more people murdered as compared to the same time during the previous year.

Mawela said most of the murders had come as a result of arguments, misunderstandings and road rage.

“The crime situation of the period under review is of the greatest concern and disappointment for us SAPS Gauteng and for the people of this province,” Mawela said.