Gauteng murders increase by their numbers

Rape cases rise by 11.6 %

While Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela announced that 1,403 people were killed in the province between January and March, at least two police stations have been operating without electricity and telephones for more than two years, while another one has been locked.



Mawela released fourth quarterly crime statistics in a community meeting in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg...