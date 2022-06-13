Emergency services searching for 6-year-old who fell into 'open manhole' while playing

City of Joburg Emergency Services (EMS) are carrying out a search and rescue operation for a six-year-old who is suspected to have fallen into an open manhole in Dlamini, Soweto.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they received a call just after 9.30am on Monday alerting them that a child had fallen into a manhole while playing.

Mulaudzi said their search and rescue unit is on site together with Joburg Water searching for the child.

Environment and infrastructure services MEC Michael Sun said in a tweet he will monitor the situation and ensure all available resources are used to rescue the child.

