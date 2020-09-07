South Africa

Tow truck driver badly injured after falling into manhole at accident scene

By TimesLIVE - 07 September 2020 - 10:26
The tow truck driver parked next to this open inspection drain in the dark, and fell in after stepping out of his vehicle.
The tow truck driver parked next to this open inspection drain in the dark, and fell in after stepping out of his vehicle.
Image: Netcare 911

On Sunday night a towing operator fell about 5m down a water inspection drain which had one of its covers missing.

Shawn Herbst of Netcare 911 said paramedics were alerted about a collision at 9.40pm on Sunday in Tshepisong, Soweto. One person sustained minor injuries in the accident involving two vehicles. 

Herbst said the tow truck driver arrived on scene soon after the collision. When he climbed out of his vehicle, he fell into a manhole located next to his door of his vehicle.

Emergency personnel at the scene rushed to his aid.

"A private service paramedic and rescue technician were lowered into the hole to assess the patient, who was found to have sustained serious injuries.

"The patient was treated and stabilised by an emergency care practitioner and, with the use of spinal immobilisation equipment and a rope system, he was brought to the surface where treatment continued."

A helicopter ambulance airlifted him to a specialist facility for further care, said Herbst.

TimesLIVE

IN PICTURES | Truck crashes into hair salon, among spate of Joburg crashes

Four people from a hair salon were injured when the driver of a truck lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the busy parlour in a suburb south ...
News
1 day ago

Cash van crashes into home as driver tries to escape robbers in Welgelegen

A cash van landed inside a residential property in Welgelegen, Cape Town, on Thursday after its driver tried to flee from robbers. He died of gunshot ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X