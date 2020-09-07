Tow truck driver badly injured after falling into manhole at accident scene

On Sunday night a towing operator fell about 5m down a water inspection drain which had one of its covers missing.

Shawn Herbst of Netcare 911 said paramedics were alerted about a collision at 9.40pm on Sunday in Tshepisong, Soweto. One person sustained minor injuries in the accident involving two vehicles.

Herbst said the tow truck driver arrived on scene soon after the collision. When he climbed out of his vehicle, he fell into a manhole located next to his door of his vehicle.

Emergency personnel at the scene rushed to his aid.

"A private service paramedic and rescue technician were lowered into the hole to assess the patient, who was found to have sustained serious injuries.

"The patient was treated and stabilised by an emergency care practitioner and, with the use of spinal immobilisation equipment and a rope system, he was brought to the surface where treatment continued."

A helicopter ambulance airlifted him to a specialist facility for further care, said Herbst.

TimesLIVE