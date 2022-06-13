Zikalala scrambling to house KZN flood victims
KZN facing dwindling resources as it secures services for the homeless
The KwaZulu-Natal government is racing against time to find suitable accommodation for people left homeless by the recent floods as its budget to support people living in churches and halls is getting depleted.
The government is also having difficulty finding land. ..
