×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Zikalala scrambling to house KZN flood victims

KZN facing dwindling resources as it secures services for the homeless

13 June 2022 - 07:35

The KwaZulu-Natal government is racing against time to find suitable accommodation for people left homeless by the recent floods as its budget to support people living in churches and halls is getting depleted.

The government is also having difficulty finding land. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'