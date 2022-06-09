SANParks rangers seize 5,015 rock lobster tails and arrest two suspects

SA National Parks (SANParks) acting CEO Hapiloe Sello has congratulated rangers who arrested two suspected poachers this week for the illegal possession of 5,015 west coast rock lobster tails in Cape Town.

SANParks received information that illegal poaching activity was taking place within the no-take zones along the Table Mountain National Park’s (TMNP) marine protected areas on Tuesday evening.

Rangers went out to sea at 7pm to follow up on the tip-off. After two hours at sea, no activity was sighted, then an alert came through that a suspicious vessel was heading towards Olifantsbos from the Cape Point section of the park.

The suspects allegedly sped past the rangers, resulting in a pursuit which led to the successful arrests, said SANParks regional spokesperson Lauren Howard Clayton.

The combined value of the seized resources is about R220,000.

Both the suspects and the impounded vessel were handed over and booked with the Simon's Town police for further investigation.

TimesLIVE