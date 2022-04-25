Kruger Park field rangers arrested by the Hawks

Two field rangers have been arrested on charges related to fraud, money laundering and corruption.

The breakthrough comes as a result of ongoing investigations led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, known as the Hawks, with support from the Skukuza Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit.

A statement released by SA National Parks (SANParks) said the arrests form part of an external investigation. No further details were available yet.

Kruger National Park (KNP) managing executive Gareth Coleman said it is unfortunate that some park employees are alleged to have been involved in illegal activities.

“We are proud of the teamwork and dedication of our rangers corps, our aviators, K9 units and Environmental Crime Investigation Unit, and our partners in other law enforcement agencies who execute their responsibilities in extremely difficult conditions,” said Coleman.