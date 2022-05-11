×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two men in court for gruesome Limpopo farm murder, robbery

11 May 2022 - 12:20
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Mukhethwa Goodman Magoma and Engetelo Advice Sambo appear in the dock at the Vuwani magistrate's court in Limpopo.
Mukhethwa Goodman Magoma and Engetelo Advice Sambo appear in the dock at the Vuwani magistrate's court in Limpopo.
Image: Alasiter Russell/Sunday Times

Two men accused of attacking, robbing and murdering an elderly couple at their farmhouse in Levubu near Thohoyandou, Limpopo, appeared in court on Wednesday.

Engetelo Advice Sambo and Mukhethwa Goodman Magoma, both 19, allegedly committed the crime last month and appeared briefly in the Vuwani magistrate's court before magistrate Caswell Ntsane, who postponed the matter to June 30.

They are charged with housebreaking, robbery, murder and arson after Louis Cloete, 74, and his wife Ina, 66, were attacked in their farmhouse before it was set alight with them inside.

The accused were not asked to plead.

Prosecutor Avhatakali Tshikudo asked the court to postpone the matter to allow for  profiles of the accused to be put together and a formal bail hearing.

Magoma and Sambo showed no emotion and did not make eye contact with those in the public gallery of the packed courtroom.

Tshikudo said the two had obtained legal aid representation.

The murder and robbery shocked the Levubu farming community. The robbers ransacked the property and took several items, including firearms and the family's bakkie.

However, after they were spotted they abandoned the bakkie and escaped on foot.

Limpopo police launched a 72-hour activation plan which led to the accused being arrested in Hasani Dakari, a village in the area, a day after the incident.

The couple's son Andries Cloete, who was among those in court, told TimesLIVE he hoped the case would not take three years to be finalised.

TimesLIVE

Man shot, diesel worth millions stolen in armed robbery at Limpopo depot

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for armed men who robbed a Louis Trichardt  fuel depot, shooting an employee three times.
News
1 day ago

Five escape from North West holding cells

Police in Zeerust have launched a manhunt for five suspects awaiting trial who escaped from custody on Sunday morning.
News
21 hours ago

Two killed after house break-in

A mother, her three-year-old son and employee had to hide in the bathroom of their house for close to 15 minutes when armed robbers broke into their ...
News
5 days ago

Elderly man murdered in his Cresta home lost his wife only months ago

An elderly man whose body was found in a shallow grave in the back yard of his home in Cresta, Johannesburg, was a “very nice chap" whom everybody ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...