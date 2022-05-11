Two men in court for gruesome Limpopo farm murder, robbery

Two men accused of attacking, robbing and murdering an elderly couple at their farmhouse in Levubu near Thohoyandou, Limpopo, appeared in court on Wednesday.

Engetelo Advice Sambo and Mukhethwa Goodman Magoma, both 19, allegedly committed the crime last month and appeared briefly in the Vuwani magistrate's court before magistrate Caswell Ntsane, who postponed the matter to June 30.

They are charged with housebreaking, robbery, murder and arson after Louis Cloete, 74, and his wife Ina, 66, were attacked in their farmhouse before it was set alight with them inside.

The accused were not asked to plead.

Prosecutor Avhatakali Tshikudo asked the court to postpone the matter to allow for profiles of the accused to be put together and a formal bail hearing.