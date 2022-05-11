×

eThekwini municipality ‘doing everything its in power’ to ensure donated millions reach flood victims

11 May 2022 - 09:43
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Countries which have donated money to help flood victims.
eThekwini municipality is doing “everything in its power” to ensure the millions donated by various countries go to victims of the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed that China, Cyprus, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Madagascar, Indonesia and Montenegro had donated more than R3m to the city.

“The donations are being distributed in partnership with the Gift of the Givers, Doctors Without Borders, Meals on Wheels and other NGOs throughout shelters.

“The city is doing everything in its power to ensure all donations go to those in need. It will have no mercy for anyone who would take advantage of the plight of the victims to line their pockets,” he told TimesLIVE on Wednesday. 

Music industry hopes to raise R10m for flood victims at benefit concert

A concert to raise funds for the KwaZulu-Natal flood victims will be staged next month, the SA music industry announced on Tuesday.
Entertainment
17 hours ago

Education department wants KZN principals to accept pupils at schools with or without uniforms

In a public announcement shared by the eThekwini municipality, the education department says it does not want pupils to miss out on their education ...
News
2 weeks ago

