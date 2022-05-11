eThekwini municipality ‘doing everything its in power’ to ensure donated millions reach flood victims

eThekwini municipality is doing “everything in its power” to ensure the millions donated by various countries go to victims of the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed that China, Cyprus, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Madagascar, Indonesia and Montenegro had donated more than R3m to the city.

“The donations are being distributed in partnership with the Gift of the Givers, Doctors Without Borders, Meals on Wheels and other NGOs throughout shelters.

“The city is doing everything in its power to ensure all donations go to those in need. It will have no mercy for anyone who would take advantage of the plight of the victims to line their pockets,” he told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE