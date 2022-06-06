Police and SANDF arrest 158 'illegal immigrants' near Lesotho border

Close to 160 alleged illegal immigrants were arrested by the police and the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) during a roadblock at the R702/R26 crossing, an unguarded part of the border between Lesotho and the Free State, in the Wepener area.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said 158 people were arrested on Sunday for being in the country without proper documentation.

Among those arrested were five males, aged 24 to 39, for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“At about 12.45am a convoy of 13 Toyota Quantums, a grey Toyota Regius, red Volkswagen Golf and grey BMW 523i approached the roadblock, where the first Toyota Quantum failed to stop as indicated by the official on the roadblock,” said Makhele.