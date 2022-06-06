×

ANC in Limpopo toasts growth trajectory

Vhembe region leads the pack

06 June 2022 - 07:33
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The ANC in Limpopo has painted a picture of a growing party in the province, with its biggest district, Vhembe, registering the highest number of new voters.

During the November local government elections, Vhembe registered 100,000 voters for the ANC...

