Bullet-riddled Durban couple drive to police station for help

A Durban couple drove to their local police station for help after they were shot several times on Friday morning.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they received multiple calls about a shooting in Wentworth, south of Durban, at around 7am.

Paramedics were dispatched to the police station to treat the injured husband and wife, believed to be in their late 30s and early 40s.

“They had sustained gunshot wounds and drove themselves to the station for assistance.”

Both husband and wife required advanced life support paramedic intervention for their extensive injuries.

They were stabilised at the scene and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Jamieson said the reason behind the shooting was not known and police are investigating.

TimesLIVE