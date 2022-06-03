CRIME STATS | 6,083 murders recorded in first three months of this year

From January to March 2022, 6,083 people were murdered in the country, an increase of 22.2% from the same period last year when 4,976 murders were recorded.

This is according to a presentation by police in parliament on Friday morning ahead of the quarterly crime statistics briefing at noon when police minister Bheki Cele is expected to report on the details of crime.

The stats compare lockdown level 1 this year with lockdown level 3 in 2021.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE