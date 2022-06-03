×

South Africa

CRIME STATS | 6,083 murders recorded in first three months of this year

03 June 2022 - 12:48
More than 6,000 people were murdered in the first three months of 2022. File photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

From January to March 2022, 6,083 people were murdered in the country, an increase of 22.2% from the same period last year when 4,976 murders were recorded.

This is according to a presentation by police in parliament on Friday morning ahead of the quarterly crime statistics briefing at noon when police minister Bheki Cele is expected to report on the details of crime. 

The stats compare lockdown level 1 this year with lockdown level 3 in 2021.

This is a developing story

CRIME STATS | Serious crimes highest at CT Central police station, up 54.2%

Cape Town Central police station was top of the list of the 30 police stations which recorded the highest number of serious crimes in the first ...
News
5 hours ago

CRIME STATS | Sexual offences up by 13.7%

The number of sexual offences reported to police in the first three months of the year increased by 13.7% to 13,799, an increase of 1,666 from the ...
News
5 hours ago

CRIME STATS | 306 children were murdered between January and March

Attempted murder was committed against 331 children in the first three months of this year, according to the latest crime statistics.
News
5 hours ago

CRIME STATS | Kidnappings have increased by more than 100%

Every province experienced an increase in this crime, with Gauteng recording the biggest increase from the same time last year, according to the ...
News
5 hours ago

