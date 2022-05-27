Nurse lives to tell tale after horror police shooting

Woman mistaken for kidnapper

A Gauteng nurse is walking on crutches after she was shot at countless times while driving home, allegedly by crime intelligence police officers who were following leads on a kidnapping incident.



Charlotte Rampaku, 48, a specialist theatre nurse at Carletonville Hospital, was driving with her daughter from Alberton to her home in Westonaria on Monday night when her car was shot at. She was hit by one bullet on her right thigh...