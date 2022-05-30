Boy who drank poisoned energy drink that killed his siblings 'recovering'

Khoabane said the police who had just left their home on Monday afternoon had informed him that their father was also making a recovery in hospital.

Police on Thursday found the boys’ father unconscious in his house. He was taken to hospital under police guard as it is alleged that he might be involved in the poisoning of his children.

A fifth sibling was not harmed when he did not accept the drink from their father.

Khoabane would not be drawn on the allegation made by the children’s mother, Ntswaki Khoabane, that her husband, Veli Ngcongwane, last week questioned her about the paternity of one of the children.

“Last week he questioned me about the paternity of one of my kids after one of our children said that he was told by friends that his father was staying somewhere in the farms.

“He asked me to come clean and I told him that there was nothing of the sort as all these kids were his and he had never doubted them from the beginning,” she told Sunday World.

On Friday, Khoabane said the family did now know what spirit possessed the father to take a decision to do what he did.

“He [allegedly] bought an energy drink and mixed it with [rat poison]. It's like he checked first for the mother to leave because he did this after she left for work. He took the energy drink and poured it for the children to drink, four of them,” Khoabane said

He said after the children had left for school, their father allegedly also gave the lethal drink to the family dog and attempted to take his own life.

The funeral of the three siblings is expected to take place on Saturday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.