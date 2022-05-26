Siblings die after taking energy drinks from father

Three siblings died on Thursday allegedly after being given energy drinks by their father.

The boys aged 6, 13, and 16 were learners at Ratanda Primary School and Khanya Lesedi Secondary Schools in Gauteng.

According to a statement sent out by the Gauteng department of education, two of the siblings survived.

“Preliminary reports allege that the father of three deceased gave all his five children energy drinks in the morning while they were preparing for school. Four of the said learners consumed the energy drink after arriving at school on Thursday. Sadly two of the said learners died shortly at the school after complaining of stomach pains, while one was rushed to the nearest hospital but died on the way,” read the statement.

The fourth sibling has been hospitalised but is in a critical condition.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed his condolences to the family.

“Firstly I wish to convey my sincerest condolences, particularly to the mother of the deceased learners. I further extend my condolences to friends, fellow learners and teachers of the learners, especially those who had witnessed these tragic incidents,” he said.

He said investigations were under way to find out the cause of death and that the psycho-social support unit had been dispatched to the schools to offer counselling to the school and the bereaved family.