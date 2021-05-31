First the drought now a plague of mice - Aussie farmer on his knees

Australian farmer Norman Moeris lifts a protective tarpaulin covering his valuable grain harvest on a cool evening - only to reveal a seething mass of rodents.

Moeris is among thousands of farmers in parts of New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria states dealing with an infestion of mice that have ravaged crops, gnawed through farming equipment and household appliances, caused power blackouts and invaded supermarkets.

“This grain here, the mice have just totally ruined it. (We'll) probably just dig a hole and bury the lot of it,” Moeris said. “Not worth feeding to the livestock in case you kill them.”

For Moeris and other farmers, the timing of the plague is heartbreaking, caused by heavy rains in recent months that had relieved the country's worst drought in years.

The wet weather not only helped produce Australia's largest-ever grain crop, but also provided ample food for the mice, fuelling their fast reproductive cycle.

Moeris grows wheat, barley, oats, chickpeas and broad beans, and rears 900 merino sheep on 1,133ha on his farm near Gilgandra, 430km northwest of Sydney.