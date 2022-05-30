BEE critical for economic recovery after Covid-19 pandemic: Ramaphosa

Nearly two decades later, Ramaphosa said the country had much work to do on the empowerment front.

“While there has been significant progress over the past two decades, there are some areas where there has been regression. We have gone backwards when it comes to increasing black management control, upscaling skills development, entrenching enterprise development and broadening procurement to give opportunities to black women and the youth,” he said.

While the apartheid government deliberately built a distorted economy designed to benefit white people and exclude black people from the mainstream economy, Ramaphosa said at the end of apartheid, black ownership of JSE-listed companies was less than 1%.

“This figure has not improved much in the past 28 years,” he said.

Despite the lack of progress, the president said there have been important private sector initiatives and measures by the state to facilitate greater and more meaningful participation of black people in the economy.

“Between 2017 and 2020, nearly 500 empowerment transactions were submitted for registration to the BBBEE Commission. In key sectors such as construction, property, information and communications technology, tourism and transport, black ownership has exceeded targets.

“Economic transformation and economic growth are intertwined. There cannot be one without the other.”