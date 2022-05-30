LISTEN | Adulting in the 21st century
The term adulting refers to the assumption of tasks that relate to normal grown up life and comes with the implication that one is not particularly ready to identify as an adult.
In most instances when the term is used, the person using it, feels burdened by the responsibilities of being an adult which do not come naturally to them and therefore are overwhelmed and stressed.
In this episode, Divinity Roji is joined by Yvette Aloe, who is leadership developer, NLP life-coach, wellness educator and business strategist who aim’s to change the world through changing individuals.
Together they talk about security and sustainability, the privilege of being able to think and figure out purpose as well as the importance of community.