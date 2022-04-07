Township Economy Bill won't cater for foreign-owned shops: David Makhura

Makhura previously said the initiative was one of the biggest milestones of the ANC-led Gauteng government. It was, however, not intended for foreign nationals, he said.

“I want to say this to you: you must take back the spaza shops because we want these businesses to thrive generation after generation. The Township Economy Bill is not meant for foreigners, it is only meant for South Africans.”

Makhura was quick to clarify his stance: “It’s not against the foreigners, it's just for the locals, there is a big difference ... Our people are suffering.”

He said the government cannot do everything for everybody. “Our people must do things for themselves but to do that, they need support, not just grants.”

The crowds cheered loudly as Makhura made the remarks. A handful were, however, not convinced, as they put it to Makhura that “it looks good in theory” and questioned how it would benefit their existing businesses. Makhura promised to revert with answers within a month.

Despite the concerns, he maintained that the bill was ground-breaking.

“Since 1994, we have not passed such a revolutionary and progressive piece of legislation. But we did this because the township business people have been crying, saying they do not see the perks of BEE, they see it among only a few who are politically connected.”