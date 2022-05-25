Mashaba wants home affairs official tied to Shepherd Bushiri to be charged with treason

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has reacted to the dismissal of home affairs chief director for permitting Ronney Marhule, saying he must be charged with treason.

Marhule, who recommended self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his family be issued permanent residence permits, has been dismissed by the department with immediate effect.

“Minister [of home affairs Aaron Motsoaledi], dismissal is not good enough. This official must be charged with treason,” said Mashaba.