South Africa

Bushiri extradition hearing stalls over choice of magistrate in Malawi

08 March 2021 - 12:39
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary during a court appearance in SA. Should the extradition application be granted in Malawi, the Bushiris will be returned to SA to face charges. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The extradition hearing for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary in Lilongwe, Malawi, has been postponed to March 15.

Bushiri’s lawyer Terrance Baloyi confirmed in SA on Monday that they wanted the magistrate hearing the matter to recuse himself as he had also earlier issued a warrant of arrest against the Bushiris.

The Bushiris were arrested in SA in October 2020 on charges of money laundering, fraud and theft. They were out on R200,000 bail each when they fled the country.

Should the extradition application be granted, the Bushiris will be returned to SA to face charges.

The hearing comes as Sunday World reported that Baloyi was suing the police for R15m over his allegedly unlawful arrest. 

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

