South Africa

Three killed in head-on collision in KZN

23 May 2022 - 09:36
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Three people died in a head-on collision on the N2 on Monday morning.
Three people died in a head-on collision near the Amatikulu River on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

IPSS and advanced life support paramedics arrived at the scene near bridge 12.

“It was a high level impact head-on collision. Unfortunately all three occupants in the vehicle died,” said IPSS.

The scene was active and traffic was backed up.

TimesLIVE

