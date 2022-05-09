Highway U-turn ends in serious crash

Two people were seriously injured and three others escaped with minor injuries when a driver attempted to make a U-turn on the N2 on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Sunday night.

IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics responded to Bridge 14 in Gingindlovu on the N2 after a collision between two light motor vehicles.

“Reports from scene are that a vehicle attempting to do a U-turn on the highway was struck by the second vehicle,” said IPSS.