Soccer

Ramovic vows Galaxy will be a top team after saving them

Last-minute Msimango goal propels The Rockets above relegation zone

23 May 2022 - 09:35
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović.
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has described saving the club’s DStv Premiership status as a beautiful thing after their last-minute 1-0 win over Chippa United.

On what was a dramatic final day at the bottom of the table, TS Galaxy came out on top. At one stage they found themselves in the PSL playoffs position but eventually sealed their place in SA’s top flight in stoppage time thanks to a goal by Given Msimango. 

Ramovic took over the reins at TS Galaxy in October when the team was bottom of the table. 

“When I took over, the team had no structure, no tactical knowledge. We showed the guys what’s important,” said Ramovic. 

“The spirit, the fight they showed was unbelievable. I don’t believe many teams would have come back after picking up two points after eight games. It was almost impossible to stay in the league but we kept going. In the end dedication and hard work brought us success.

“I’m happy we are safe, it’s a beautiful thing. When I came in October, I saw the team was falling apart and to save the team in the league... I have to give a lot of credit to my coaching staff. All the credit goes to my players. A big thank you to the chairman for giving me the opportunity to show my quality. I’m happy I did great with TS Galaxy,” said the young German coach. 

Now that the season’s mission has been accomplished, Ramovic will start plotting for the next season, skipping a vacation. 

“I will start to prepare for the new season. I can promise that TS Galaxy from now will be at the top and no longer down. Our goal is to be in the top eight so we have to prepare ourselves. We are preparing for the new season,” said Ramovic.

Kerr refuses to blame off-field drama for Birds' struggles

While he's optimistic that they will win the play-offs and remain in the Premiership, Swallows coach Dylan Kerr feels the club's off-field chaos ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Igesund defends 'chokers' Bucs after another final loss

On Friday, in a neutral venue, Pirates lost to unfancied RS Berkane of Morocco in the CAF Confederation, going down 4-5 in a penalty shootout. The ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Zwane hints at Chiefs' interest in Letsoalo

Indications are that the services of the likes of Eric Mathoho, Bernard Parker, Daniel Cardoso and Samir Nurkovic won't be needed at Kaizer Chiefs in ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Baroka relegated to NFD after six years in the PSL

Baroka FC have been relegated from the DStv Premiership after their 1-0 defeat to Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on ...
Sport
1 day ago

