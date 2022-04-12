×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped midair

By Jatindra Dash - 12 April 2022 - 11:44
A rescuer carries a child to a helicopter during a rescue operation after a mid-air collision of two cable cars on Sunday trapped nearly 50 people in a dozen cars, in Deoghar district, Jharkhand state, India in this still image taken from a handout video obtained April 12, 2022.
A rescuer carries a child to a helicopter during a rescue operation after a mid-air collision of two cable cars on Sunday trapped nearly 50 people in a dozen cars, in Deoghar district, Jharkhand state, India in this still image taken from a handout video obtained April 12, 2022.
Image: Courtesy Indian Air Force/Handout via REUTERS

Indian military rescuers with helicopters lifted to safety on Tuesday the last of almost 50 passengers who had been trapped midair since a fatal cable-car collision two days earlier, police said.

The collision on the pilgrim cableway directly killed one person, and another fell to his death on Monday when trying to climb on to a rescue helicopter, a police officer in Jharkhand state's Deoghar district told Reuters.

Most of the almost 50 survivors in the dangling cars were rescued on Monday. But three were not lifted to safety until Tuesday, said Subhash Chandra Jat, the police chief of Deoghar, where the incident occurred in remote hilly territory.

The cars collided when one of them became partly dislodged from its cable, Jat said. Neither car fell to the ground, but both became immobilised.

The cableway takes pilgrims to the top of a hill called Trikut, which Hindus consider holy.

Reuters

A person is pulled by Indian air force personnel to a helicopter during a rescue operation after a mid-air collision of two cable cars on Sunday trapped nearly 50 people in a dozen cars, in Deoghar district, Jharkhand state, India in this still image taken from a handout video obtained April 11, 2022.
A person is pulled by Indian air force personnel to a helicopter during a rescue operation after a mid-air collision of two cable cars on Sunday trapped nearly 50 people in a dozen cars, in Deoghar district, Jharkhand state, India in this still image taken from a handout video obtained April 11, 2022.
Image: Courtesy Indian Air Force/Handout via REUTERS

Bodies of Covid-19 victims among those dumped in India's Ganges -govt document

Bodies of Covid-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by Reuters, the first official ...
News
10 months ago

More than 4,000 Indians die of Covid-19 for second straight day

India recorded more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths for a second straight day on Thursday, while infections stayed below 400,000 for a fourth day, though ...
News
10 months ago

Cries for help for India's children

When an Indian children's rights group tracked down two boys aged six and eight after it was told that their parents were both severely ill with ...
News
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tankers float away, homes flooded as rain batters KwaZulu-Natal
LIVE: Jacob Zuma trial April 11