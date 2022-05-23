Commuters to bear brunt of rail closures for repairs
Work on some corridors to take up to three months
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA will close some of its trains services in Gauteng from Monday to fix damaged infrastructure.
The move could leave some commuters stranded and being forced to seek alternative ways to reach their destinations. Some of the affected corridors are Pienaarsport to Pretoria and Naledi to Johannesburg...
