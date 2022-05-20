×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Traffic on N1 into Cape Town down to a trickle after 13 vehicle pile-up

By TImesLIVE - 20 May 2022 - 10:14
The scene on the N1 north of Cape Town after a truck jack-knifed on May 20 2022.
The scene on the N1 north of Cape Town after a truck jack-knifed on May 20 2022.
Image: Twitter/thevillageguy

Thousands of commuters who use the N1 to get into Cape Town faced a pre-dawn nightmare on Friday morning after a truck jack-knifed, causing a 13 vehicle pile-up.

While emergency services attended to injured motorists, traffic was diverted around the scene using the Plattekloof Road off-ramp.

The City of Cape Town traffic department initially said the N1 was closed.

Twenty minutes later, the diversion was set up, and a traffic spokesperson said: “The N1 is open and traffic is trickling past the scene. Motorists are advised to use Frans Conradie and Voortrekker roads as alternative routes.”

The spokesperson said the number of injured people was not yet clear.

“This is a dynamic scene. The full complement of the city’s emergency services are on scene,” he said.

Another accident closed two lanes of the N2 outbound between Robert Sobukwe and Airport Approach roads. 

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Nigeria's Lagos bans 'nuisance' motorbike taxis from most roads

Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos said on Wednesday it will ban motorcycle taxis from operating in most of the traffic-clogged city
News
1 day ago

AfriForum goes to court to challenge five-year driving licence renewal

AfriForum said on Thursday it was filing court papers to review and set aside the requirement that driving licence cards must be renewed every five ...
News
15 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case