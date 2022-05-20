Anger at Mthethwa over R22m flag ‘misdirected’, says DA MP Macpherson

DA MP Dean Macpherson says the anger towards sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa over the R22m monumental flag project is misdirected.

Macpherson said if cabinet approved the project, its chair, President Cyril Ramaphosa, should be held accountable.

He said the condemnation of Mthethwa over the project isolates Ramaphosa from his “useless” cabinet, which should not be the case.

“Everyone is mad at Nathi Mthethwa over the R22m flag, but this is misdirected. If cabinet supported this waste of money, you should be angry at the chair of cabinet, Cyril Ramaphosa, who agreed to this expenditure. Stop trying to divorce Cyril from useless ministers,” he said on Thursday.