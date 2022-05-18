×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mthethwa defends decision to build R22m flag

MPs not impressed as most artists are struggling

18 May 2022 - 09:59
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has again defended his department's decision to build a R22m flag.

Appearing before the sport, recreation, arts and culture parliamentary committee, Mthethwa's department also presented a feasibility study that cost the department over R1m to develop the project...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case