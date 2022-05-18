Mthethwa defends decision to build R22m flag
MPs not impressed as most artists are struggling
Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has again defended his department's decision to build a R22m flag.
Appearing before the sport, recreation, arts and culture parliamentary committee, Mthethwa's department also presented a feasibility study that cost the department over R1m to develop the project...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.