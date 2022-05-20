Nothing to ululate, dance about when one graduates

The road to employment is full of despair, frustrations and endless gate-keeping, especially for new black professionals

Graduation ceremonies are a culmination point, on one hand we are celebrating the milestone of completing a course and obtaining a qualification in a specific field. On the other hand, it is about preparing yourself for a workplace that is almost nonexistent. The convocation becomes a moment of sadness and happiness.



According to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the youth unemployment rate remains at a staggering 65.5%. This disturbing number is a result of a country that is failing to create opportunities for the graduates, yearly...