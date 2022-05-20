Nothing to ululate, dance about when one graduates
The road to employment is full of despair, frustrations and endless gate-keeping, especially for new black professionals
Graduation ceremonies are a culmination point, on one hand we are celebrating the milestone of completing a course and obtaining a qualification in a specific field. On the other hand, it is about preparing yourself for a workplace that is almost nonexistent. The convocation becomes a moment of sadness and happiness.
According to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the youth unemployment rate remains at a staggering 65.5%. This disturbing number is a result of a country that is failing to create opportunities for the graduates, yearly...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.