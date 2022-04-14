SIU intensifies legal steps against Mkhize family in Digital Vibes scandal
Tusokuhle and Sirela were allegedly linked to Mkhize’s son Dedani, while Cedar Falls was allegedly linked to Mkhize’s wife Dr May Mkhize, according to the SIU
Three companies linked to former health minister Zweli Mkhize's son and wife are among five entities the Special Tribunal granted leave to join in a review application against the R150m Digital Vibes contract.
The companies will now be added to a review application which is pending in the tribunal to declare the Digital Vibes contract unlawful, set aside and have the money paid back to the state...
