×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SIU dealing with cases involving R75.1bn of public money

11 May 2022 - 14:38
Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi. File photo.
Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi told parliament on Wednesday his unit was dealing with cases involving R75.1bn of misused public money.

Addressing the justice and correctional service portfolio committee, Mothibi said the cases were being dealt with by the courts and Special Tribunal.

They also involved cases related to the looting of funds in the procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) brought to light in 2020 when SA was under lockdown.

“The matters in the Special Tribunal emanating from [PPE] corruption investigations ... involve R2.2bn. There are about 119 cases valued at R12.8bn before the Special Tribunal,” said Mothiba.

The cases emanate from investigations carried out by his unit. A further 56 cases his unit was involved in were being heard in the high court.

“The rand value of the contracts to be set aside there is R62.3bn. Combined, we've got matters in the high court and in the Special Tribunal for processing and adjudication and recovery to the contract value of R75.1bn.

“We need to ensure that we gear up, we capacitate our civil litigation department, ensure that we process these matters as speedily as possible.

“We will develop a corruption risk management framework which we will pilot in some areas.”

His presentation showed that the number of proclamations signed for his unit to investigate increased by 122% between 2016 and 2022.

“We've got about 58 proclamations that we expect in this year. Forty-four are still in the processing stage between the department of justice and the presidency. So we are saying, with all of this, we expect about a 122% increase in our work,” said Mothibi. 

TimesLIVE

Two sisters ordered to pay back R4.5m to Gauteng health

Two Johannesburg sisters who defrauded the Gauteng health department have been ordered to pay back R4.5m by the Special Tribunal on Wednesday.
News
6 days ago

Lamola confident NPA will prosecute state capture cases

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola says the NPA will leave no stone unturned in pursuing prosecutions related to state capture ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...