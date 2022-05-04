×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two sisters ordered to pay back R4.5m to Gauteng health

Zibani siblings defrauded department via fictitious claims

04 May 2022 - 16:56
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Two Johannesburg sisters who defrauded the Gauteng health department have been ordered to pay back R4.5m by the Special Tribunal on Wednesday.

The application was launched by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Gauteng health MEC after it sought to recover the funds fraudulently obtained by Nosipho Zibani, her sister Phindile Zibani and two others...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...