Two sisters ordered to pay back R4.5m to Gauteng health
Zibani siblings defrauded department via fictitious claims
Two Johannesburg sisters who defrauded the Gauteng health department have been ordered to pay back R4.5m by the Special Tribunal on Wednesday.
The application was launched by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Gauteng health MEC after it sought to recover the funds fraudulently obtained by Nosipho Zibani, her sister Phindile Zibani and two others...
