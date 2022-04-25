David Makhura appoints Dr Nomonde Nolutshungu head of health in Gauteng
After almost two years without a permanent head of the health department in Gauteng, premier David Makhura has finally appointed someone to the position.
On Monday, Makhura said Dr Nomonde Nolutshungu was appointed to the position with immediate effect.
In a statement, Makhura described Nolutshungu, as a medical doctor with close to 30 years of experience in the public healthcare system at provincial and national levels.
“She is known for her skills and experience in public health policy development, programme design and results-orientated execution. Before her appointment to the provincial government, Dr Nolutshungu was the minister counsellor for health (health attaché) in the Washington DC. Her responsibilities included managing and leading SA's diplomacy on global public health with the government of the US, its agencies, academic institutions, private sector, and large philanthropic organisations,” Makhura said.
The premier said Nolutshungu had worked as chief director and cluster manager for HIV, Aids, TB and STIs at the national department of health.
“Her career includes technical adviser and manager in the Gauteng department of health, as well as medical practitioner and registrar. Nolutshungu holds a MBBCh from the University of the Witwatersrand, and a graduate diploma and certificate in tropical medicine and hygiene, also from Wits,” said Makhura’s statement.
Nolutshungu replaced Dr Sibongile Zungu who had been acting in the position since July 2021. The premier thanked Zungu and wished her well in her future endeavours.
The Gauteng health department found itself without an HOD after the sudden resignation of Prof Mkhululi Lukhele just a few days after he was suspended by Makhura after recommendations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in a report presented to the premier.
At the time, Makhura said Lukhele's suspension was due to his alleged failure to exercise his responsibilities in the awarding of contracts to certain companies for procurement related to goods and services which were part of the province's response to Covid-19.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.