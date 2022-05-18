Blade Nzimande commends university for suspending student behind 'racist' incident

Higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande on Wednesday condemned “in the strongest terms” what he said appeared to be a blatantly racist act at Stellenbosch University's Huis Marais student residence.

The incident was captured on video and the footage widely circulated on social media. It showed a white student, Theuns du Toit, in the room of a black student, Babalo Ndwayana, where du Toit was seen urinating on Ndwanyana's laptop and study material.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The minister welcomes the swift action taken by the university to suspend the perpetrator of this shameful and dehumanising act against another student and urges the university to take the strongest action to ensure that the university does not provide sanctuary to racists.