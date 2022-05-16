ConCourt overturns life sentence of law student who stabbed police officers he believed were robbers

A law student who stabbed two Pretoria police officers, allegedly believing they were criminals out to rob him, has succeeded in having his murder conviction and life sentence overturned by the Constitutional Court.

Liqhayiya Tuta was initially found guilty of stabbing the officers, who were in civilian clothes, when they tried to subdue him after a chase in the streets of Sunnyside, Pretoria, at about midnight in 2018.

Tuta appealed the life sentence he was given by the high court in Pretoria in 2019, arguing he acted in self-defence and was not aware at the time they were police officers and had mistaken them for criminals trying to rob him.

The Constitutional Court on Friday overturned his conviction and ordered the prison facility he is in to release him with immediate effect.

“The appeal is upheld and the conviction and sentence are set aside,” the two-page order stated.

The highest court in the land did not immediately furnish reasons for the decision but said they would be furnished at a later date.

“The head of the Kgosi Mampuru II Central Correctional Centre, Pretoria, alternatively the head of the Johannesburg Correctional Services or the head of the relevant facility where the applicant has been transferred, is directed to release the applicant, Mr Liqhayiya Tuta, from prison immediately,” the order stated.

Const Kenneth Sithole and Const Lawrence Magalefa were driving an unmarked red VW Polo as they were part of Operation Fiela which was targeting criminals in the Tshwane capital when the incident happened.