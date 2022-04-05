ConCourt Interviews | ‘I am an African,’ says advocate Alan Dodson

Advocate Alan Dodson, 61, would not be drawn into justifying how his appointment as a Constitutional Court judge would relate to transformation.

Questions around the fact that he is a white male applying to fill one of two vacancies in the highest court in the land, featured prominently during his interview for the post in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

“I am an African,” Dodson told EFF leader Julius Malema during the sitting of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Tuesday, the first official sitting chaired by new chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Dodson is one of five candidates who have been shortlisted to fill two vacancies in the Constitutional Court.

Gauteng High Court judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judge Mahube Molemela, SCA judge Owen Rogers and Gauteng High Court judge David Unterhalter are the other candidates.

Section 174(4)(a) of the constitution requires the JSC to submit three more names than required to President Cyril Ramaphosa to fill a vacancy in the ConCourt.