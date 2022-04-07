ConCourt binds cops to duty
In December 2010, businesswoman Andy Kawa was abducted and gang raped for more than 10 hours on the beach while visiting her home town to finalise the purchase of a house for her mother in Gqeberha.
For many years she pushed the police to investigate the matter but was failed by those who were meant to protect her. She blamed the police for not doing enough to find her on the night she was brutally raped, that they did not also obtain physical evidence in time, interview suspects and witnesses and failed to view video footage on time...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.