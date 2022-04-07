ConCourt binds cops to duty

In December 2010, businesswoman Andy Kawa was abducted and gang raped for more than 10 hours on the beach while visiting her home town to finalise the purchase of a house for her mother in Gqeberha.



For many years she pushed the police to investigate the matter but was failed by those who were meant to protect her. She blamed the police for not doing enough to find her on the night she was brutally raped, that they did not also obtain physical evidence in time, interview suspects and witnesses and failed to view video footage on time...