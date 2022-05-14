Climate change doubles chance of repeat killer floods, say global experts

“We need to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a new reality where floods and heatwaves are more intense and damaging,” said one of the study’s authors, University of Cape Town climate scientist Izidine Pinto.

World Weather Attribution analyses climate events quickly, so they are still fresh in people's minds, and its latest study was published just over a month after the April 11-12 storm that produced half a year's rainfall in some areas.

The experts use observational data and computer simulations that model the world as it is and in a hypothetical state as if the 1.1°C of warming so far has not happened.

The finding that the likelihood of floods has grown due to global warming — which allows the atmosphere to hold more moisture — is consistent with many other studies of individual events and broader trends, the study said.

As well as examining the climate, the researchers looked at factors that could have contributed to the floods' high toll of deaths and damage.

These included legacies of apartheid policies, such as the 1958 Durban City Council measure that forced the majority of people into less desirable and often more flood-prone areas.