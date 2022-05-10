Hit hard by storms and forest loss, Zimbabwe builds stronger homes

The new standards and policy recommendations in the National Human Settlements Policy also encourage Zimbabweans to move away from traditional building methods which rely heavily on timber and soil, contributing to widespread deforestation .

Percy Toriro, a city planning expert in Harare, said this marks the first time the construction of rural homes in the southern African country will be as carefully regulated as house-building in its cities.

"Whereas urban housing has always been fairly safe due to the strict standards of planning and construction, rural housing was never subjected to any standards or inspection," he said.

"Recent cyclones have brought everyone to a realisation that poor housing is vulnerable. In our settlements, sustainability must be the goal."

Government data from 2017 showed 80% of homes in rural areas were either wholly or partially made of traditional materials like farm bricks.

In contrast, 98% of urban houses were built using modern materials and techniques.

Since the policy was approved in 2020, Zimbabwe's government has built 700 permanent homes for people displaced by natural disasters, said Nathan Nkomo, director of the Civil Protection Department, the state's disaster response agency, which helped shape the new building standards.

With help from partners, including the International Organization for Migration, the World Bank and the African Development Bank, the construction drive focuses on Manicaland and two western districts, Tsholotsho and Binga, all areas that have been hit hardest by harsh weather.

"We must come up with settlements that meet the requirements of habitable architecture," Nkomo said.

The Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities did not respond to requests for comment.

SLOWING DEFORESTATION

Zimbabwe has become increasingly prone to powerful storms over the past few years.