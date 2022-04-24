'All-of-society' approach needed to address city governance challenges

SA Cities Network's (SACN) latest State of Cities Report strongly points to the need for a “whole-of-government and all-of-society approach” to address rampant urban governance issues.

The report is a 5-year analysis of nine key cities, and their performance and includes trends, insights, inclusivity, productivity and governance.

The report found that many governance issues have been affected by recent emergencies in the financial, health, corruption and climate environments.

The State of the Cities Report, published since 2004, is a yardstick report focused on how cities can be drivers of social change. It shows how apartheid spatial planning has remained largely unchanged, and how, though cities are resilient, they face pressures that drive local and national development.

The 2021 report applies a governance lens to diagnose progress made towards achieving productive, inclusive, sustainable and spatially transformed cities — while demonstrating how civil society, business, government and citizens need to work together to address ongoing issues at the city level.

“This is because by 2050 the SA population is expected to grow by between nine to 24-million people, many of whom will live in cities or towns. Given cities are crucial for global development, their performance in delivering basic services ... is inextricably linked to the wellbeing of their citizens,” said Sithole Mbanga, CEO of the SA Cities Network.