People illegally built on private land, state not involved – Maile
Firm that owns Evaton land says the space has not been leased to anyone
The company that owns the land on which the demolished houses in Evaton were built, says it had not leased the land to anyone and that more homes will be destroyed.
De Wet Wessel, director of Space Securitisation, told Sowetan that the firm is the sole owner of the land in question...
