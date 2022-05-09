×

South Africa

Family of Hillary Gardee’s accused killer have a protection order against him

09 May 2022 - 17:40
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa’s adopted son Sipho who has been arrested for the murder of Hillary Gardee has a history of violent behaviour.

The Mkhatshwa family revealed in a statement on Monday that they had taken out a protection order against him...

