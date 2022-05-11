AfriForum, Mandela Foundation cross swords in appeal over display of old SA flag

AfriForum on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to set aside a 2020 order by the equality court that displaying the old South African flag constituted prohibited hate speech, discrimination and harassment.

In a judgment passed in August 2020, the court held that the gratuitous display of the apartheid-era flag, used from 1928 to 1994, demonstrated a total rejection of reconciliation and a clear intention to be hurtful and incite harm.

The case was brought by the Nelson Mandela Foundation after AfriForum and other organisations organised a demonstration against the murders of farmers in 2017. On that “Black Monday”, some demonstrators displayed the 1928 flag, prompting the foundation to lay a complaint. It said in displaying the flag, the “Black Monday” attendees demonstrated a clear intention to promote white supremacy.

After the ruling by then Gauteng deputy judge president Phineas Mojapelo, AfriForum applied for leave to appeal.

Some of the grounds of appeal by AfriForum include that public displays of the 1928 flag are protected by the right to freedom of expression, dignity and assembly, that the private displays of the same flag are protected by the right to privacy, and that the display of the flag does not constitute hate speech, harassment and unfair discrimination.