Education department wants KZN principals to accept pupils at schools with or without uniforms

The education department has urged school principals in KwaZulu-Natal to accept all pupils whether or not they have school uniforms.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said pupils from schools affected by the deadly floods in the province will be allowed to attend classes at neighbouring schools until the extent of the damage is assessed.

Motshekga said more than 100 schools were extensively damaged and inaccessible to pupils.

In a public announcement shared by the eThekwini municipality, the department said it does not want pupils to miss out on their education and put rules in place for schools in the province.

“You are required to receive all pupils at your school whether they have uniforms or not. You are required to receive and assist all pupils whether they are enrolled at your school or not. You are requested to inform the district office as soon as possible when this occurs,” the department told school principals.

For questions or queries, parents, guardians and pupils are advised to contact the relevant school or district office.