Education department wants KZN principals to accept pupils at schools with or without uniforms
The education department has urged school principals in KwaZulu-Natal to accept all pupils whether or not they have school uniforms.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said pupils from schools affected by the deadly floods in the province will be allowed to attend classes at neighbouring schools until the extent of the damage is assessed.
Motshekga said more than 100 schools were extensively damaged and inaccessible to pupils.
In a public announcement shared by the eThekwini municipality, the department said it does not want pupils to miss out on their education and put rules in place for schools in the province.
“You are required to receive all pupils at your school whether they have uniforms or not. You are required to receive and assist all pupils whether they are enrolled at your school or not. You are requested to inform the district office as soon as possible when this occurs,” the department told school principals.
For questions or queries, parents, guardians and pupils are advised to contact the relevant school or district office.
A public announcement from the The Department of Basic Education. For questions or queries please contact the relevant school or district office. #KZNfloods #BackToSchoolPosted by EThekwini Municipality on Saturday, April 23, 2022
WILL GOVERNMENT HELP OUT WITH SCHOOL UNIFORMS OF THOSE AFFECTED?
Last week the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) said school uniforms will be provided to pupils who lost theirs during the disaster.
Girls are eligible for assistance worth R2,700 and boys will receive R2,500.
The agency announced under its social relief of distress (SRD) programme, which is an immediate response to a crisis for individuals, families or a community in times of disaster, would provide food vouchers to the value of R1,200 to families affected by the floods.
Where family members have died from the deadly floods, Sassa will provide two payments of R1,980 each, or R3,960 in total, in food vouchers or cash.
HOW LONG WILL THIS BE DISTRIBUTED?
According to Sassa, flood victims will receive the vouchers for one month.
“It is expected people’s lives will normalise and the other form of SRD, including R350, will be available for people who are experiencing hardship,” said Sassa.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.